Du Plessis stars as Chennai down Kolkata to win fourth IPL title

Faf du Plessis smashed an attacking half-century to help Chennai Super Kings thrash Kolkata Knight Riders by 27 runs and clinch their fourth Indian Premier League title on Friday.

Du Plessis' 86 off 59 balls guided Chennai to 192-3, a total their bowlers defended by restricting Kolkata to 165-9 in the final in Dubai.

Opener Venkatesh Iyer hit a 32-ball 50 but the knock was not enough to stop Chennai's M.S. Dhoni from a landmark win in his 300th match as T20 skipper.

"We had match winners coming game after game and doing really well," said Dhoni who also praised Kolkata for reviving their fortunes in the tournament's second leg.

"Every final is special, if you look at the stats, we may say we're the most consistent team to lose the final too. I feel it's important to come back strong, especially in the knockouts."