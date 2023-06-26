Head laughs off England's 'nice chat' in Ashes

Australia batsman Travis Head is unconcerned by England's "nice chat" ahead of the second Test at Lord's.

Head's team are 1-0 up in the five-match contest after a thrilling two-wicket win in the series opener at Edgbaston although for some members of the England side, buoyed by their aggressive 'Bazball approach, it is as if the defeat has not registered.

England seamer Ollie Robinson, criticised by Australia greats Matthew Hayden and Ricky Ponting for his expletive-laden send-off to Usman Khawaja at Edgbaston, spoke this week of his surprise at the tourists' "defensive" approach and suggested they would need to change to win the series.