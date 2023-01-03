Imam anchors Pakistan after New Zealand pile on 449 in second Test

Opener Imam-ul-Haq anchored Pakistan with a hard fought half-century as the home team reached 154-3 at the close Tuesday after New Zealand piled up a handy 449 in their first innings of the second Test in Karachi.

At the close of day two, Imam was unbeaten on 74 and Saud Shakeel 13 as the home team need another 96 runs to avoid the follow-on.

Pakistan started chaotically, losing opener Abdullah Shafique (19), Shan Masood (20) and skipper Babar Azam (24) before the Imam-Shakeel stand added 55 runs for the unbroken fourth wicket.