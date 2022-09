Mohammad Rizwan made 71 as Pakistan beat India by five wickets in their opening Super Four game at the Asia Cup on Sunday.

Chasing 182 for victory, a 73-run stand between Rizwan and the left-handed Mohammad Nawaz (42) helped Pakistan achieve their target with one ball to spare in Dubai.

Earlier, Virat Kohli's 60 guided India to 181-7 after being put in to bat first in the tournament, which acts as a tune-up to the T20 World Cup in October-November.