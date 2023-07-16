Bangladesh eye maiden T20 series win over Afghanistan

Sylhet dons a different look when monsoon arrives. The green leaves look rejuvenated by the rain. Adorned with lush tea gardens, rows of green hills and haors which are full to the brim, Sylhet showcases its beauty for all throughout the season. No wonder Sylhet is called the ‘queen of monsoon’!
The national team cricketers also try to enjoy the sights in Sylhet whenever they come to play here. So on their day off Saturday, many of the cricketers went sightseeing.
Shakib Al Hasan was seen leaving the hotel premises at 3:30pm wearing a white shirt and a black cap. It seemed like the Bangladesh T20 captain was going out for some personal work. When Shakib was asked about him being busy even on a day-off the all-rounder jokingly replied, “I’m always free (smiles).” Before he finished the sentence, his car had already arrived. No matter what he says, it was clear that the captain is not free like the other players of the team.
Not just on Saturday, Bangladesh team is playing the T20 series in vacation mood. Even on the day before the first match against Afghanistan, the Bangladesh players trained in a jolly mood. On that night, a group of cricketers watched the new Bangla cinema Surongo. After returning to the hotel following their victory over the Afghans in the first match of the series, they watched another new movie Priyotoma on a home theatre. It was around two hours after the thrilling victory against Afghanistan.
Even the national team’s coaching staff are finding their own sources for entertainment. Two days ago, South Africa and New Zealand competed in a rugby championship Test match. Fast bowling coach Allan Donald is naturally a South Africa supporter. He watched the match on television wearing his South Africa rugby team jersey. To make things interesting, head coach Chandika Hathurusingha supported New Zealand.
The calm atmosphere inside the dressing room is getting reflected in the on-field performances. The belief in the Bangladesh camp is that this relaxed attitude has helped Bangladesh be just one win away from winning their maiden Twenty20 series against Afghanistan.
If this attitude brings the best out of the Bangladesh cricketers, then what’s the harm in that!
In their first nine T20s, Bangladesh failed to cross the 150-run mark against Afghanistan. But on Friday against the same opponents, Bangladesh successfully chased a 155-run target. For Bangladesh, chasing that target against the Afghan bowling attack was a special achievement.
However, victory won’t be the only thing in mind when they take the field for the second and final T20 of the series at the Sylhet International Cricket Stadium on Sunday. This is also a chance for the management to assess the cricketers for one last time in 2023 as this is the Bangladesh team’s final T20 this year.
Leg-spinner Rishad Hossain could get a chance in the XI, and in that case Nasum Ahmed would have to be dropped. Pacer Hasan Mahmud could replace Mustafizur Rahman in the XI.
For Afghanistan, the situation is completely different. On Saturday, some of their cricketers took part in an optional training session. Last year too, Rashid Khan’s team lost the first T20 against Bangladesh before winning the second one to draw the two-match series 1-1. This time also, the Afghans will have the same goal. And for that to happen, their top-order needs to score runs.
Openers Rahmanullah Gurbaz, Hazratullah Zazai and one-down batter Ibrahim Zadran’s performances will more or less decide the fate of the Afghans. Getting a good start, then posting a decent score is enough for Afghanistan’s potent bowling attack, that’s the belief in the Afghan camp.
However, the Bangladesh team with its newfound swagger is not worrying about those things. Pacer Shoriful Islam’s statement on Saturday hints what the team’s mentality is like right now, “It doesn’t matter how far ahead Afghanistan are in the rankings, we will take the field to fight. We will look them in the eye and try our best, let’s see what happens.”
Usually, this sort of attitude results in exciting cricket on the field. No matter the outcome, the Bangladesh T20 team now brings crowds to the ground, creates a buzz in the city and boosts views on TV. This is exactly why teams play in the shorter formats!
*This report appeared in the online edition of Prothom Alo and has been rewritten for the English edition by Ashfaq-Ul-Alam Niloy