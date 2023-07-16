Bangladesh eye maiden T20 series win over Afghanistan

Sylhet dons a different look when monsoon arrives. The green leaves look rejuvenated by the rain. Adorned with lush tea gardens, rows of green hills and haors which are full to the brim, Sylhet showcases its beauty for all throughout the season. No wonder Sylhet is called the ‘queen of monsoon’!

The national team cricketers also try to enjoy the sights in Sylhet whenever they come to play here. So on their day off Saturday, many of the cricketers went sightseeing.