Rauf leads Pakistan’s rout of Afghanistan

The victory gives Pakistan a 1-0 lead in the three-match series -- the first bilateral meeting between the two nations -- with the remaining matches in Colombo on Thursday and Saturday.

Rauf carried on the demolition act after fellow quick Shaheen Shah Afridi had removed both Ibrahim Zadran and Rahmat Shah for nought off successive deliveries in the third over.

Afghanistan slumped to 4-3 when Naseem Shah dismissed skipper Hashmatullah Shahidi, also without scoring, before passing the baton to Rauf to complete the rout.

Rauf grabbed the wickets of Ikram Alikhil (four), top scorer Rahmanullah Gurbaz (18), Mohammad Nabi (seven), Rashid Khan (nought) and Mujeeb Ur Rahman (four) to wrap up a crushing victory.

Rauf’s previous best of 4-65 was against England at Birmingham in 2021.

Shaheen finished with 2-9.