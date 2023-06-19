Robinson unapologetic over reaction to Khawaja exit

England paceman Ollie Robinson said he had been "in the heat of the moment" after appearing to verbally abuse Usman Khawaja in the first Test at Edgbaston on Sunday.

Robinson bowled Khawaja for 141 after the Australian opener extended his overnight century on the third day.

He seemed to have some choice words for Khawaja as the batsman returned to the pavilion.

Robinson then helped clean up the tail as the Ashes-holders were bowled out for 386 -- just seven runs behind England's first-innings 393-8 declared.

England, after openers Ben Duckett and Zak Crawley were dismissed in overcast, seam-friendly conditions in between two downpours, reached stumps on 28-2 in their second innings.

"It's my first home Ashes and to get the big wicket at the time was special for me," Robinson told a post-play press conference.

"I think Ussie played unbelievably well. And to get that wicket for us at the time as a team was massive."