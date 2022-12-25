Kohli gifts Miraz his jersey

The all-rounder had asked Kohli for his jersey after the preceding three-match One-Day International (ODI) series between the two sides, which Bangladesh won 2-1.
Miraz played a big role in that series win and was even named the player of the series for scoring 141 runs taking four wickets.
Kohli finally obliged his request after the second and final Test of the tour, and gifted him his ODI jersey with his autograph and a message, “To Mehidy, Best wishes” inscribed on it.
Miraz, who had dismissed Kohli in the second innings of the Test, said the star Indian batter also poked fun at him while gifting him the jersey.
“I had asked him for a jersey. Having the jersey of such a great player in my collection is a huge deal. Today (Sunday), he called me and handed me the jersey. He also teased me and said, ‘First you get me out, then you take a jersey from me…,’” Miraz said.