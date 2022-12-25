Kohli gifts Miraz his jersey

Mehidy Hasan Miraz claimed a five-wicket haul in the second innings of the Dhaka Test against India. However, it wasn’t good enough to secure what would’ve been a historic win for Bangladesh, as India managed to secure a three-wicket win.

Miraz, just like his teammates, was dejected after the defeat. But as the stage for the prize giving ceremony was being setup, a kind gesture from India’s Virat Kohli put a smile on his face.