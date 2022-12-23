Shakib, Taijul restrict India's lead under 100 in second day

On Friday, Bangladeshi bowlers reduced India to 94-4 at a stage but the Indian duo started counter attack and their partnership soared with shots around the park.
Mehedi Hasan Miraz broke the stand when Nurul Hasan stumped Pant for 93, his sixth nervous ninety in Tests, to put a brake in the innings. Wicketkeeper Nurul got some solace as he earlier missed an easy stumping chance of Iyer.
After the dismissal of Pant Shakib got rid of Axar Patel for just four when the latter was holed in the long on by Najmul Hassan. Iyer became the second victim of Shakib in the post tea session when the batter was trapped in front while attempting a sweep shot.
Shakib got his third wicket getting rid of Ravichandran Ashwin in the same manner. Umesh Yadav came and struck three boundaries but Taijul, who grabbed three wickets in the morning session, got him out for 14 before Shakib wrapping the innings by dismissing Mohammad Siraj for seven.
In the first session Taijul got three wickets before pacer Taskin Ahmed got the big scalp of Virat Kohli to reduce India to 94-4 replying Bangladesh’s first innings total of 227.
Taijul bowled consistently well on the difficult wicket in the morning session as got the breakthrough by trapping Indian captain KL Rahul in front for 10 when the score was 27.
Rahul's opening partner Shubman Gill was dismissed in the same manner when he was on 20 missing a Taijul delivery while trying a sweep shot. The left-arm spinner grabbed his third wicket in the session by dismissing Cheteshwar Pujar for 24. Pujara looked well settled as usual but Mominul took a sharp catch at short leg to get him and reduced India to 72-3.
Just after the lunch Taskin bowled a delivery to the corridor of uncertainty to find the edge of Virat Kohli bat. The Indian talisman got out for 24 as Nurul Hasan completed the easy catch.