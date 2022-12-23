Shakib, Taijul restrict India's lead under 100 in second day

Left-arm spinners Shakib al Hasan and Taijul Islam grabbed four wickets each to restrict India's first innings lead to 87 runs in their second Test at Sher-e-Bangla Cricket Stadium on Friday.

Bangladesh openers Zakir Hasan and Najmul Hossain saw off the six tricky overs at the late evening to finish the day with seven for no loss in their second innings.

India's Risbah Pant and Shreyas Iyer scored 93 and 87 respectively and their 159-run fifth wicket stand to set the visitors for a big lead. Buy once the stand was broken, Bangladesh got last six wickets for 61 runs to make a comeback as India were all out for 314 replying Bangladesh's 227.