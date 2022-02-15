Eight Afghan cricketers test positive for Covid-19

Following the camp, the Afghan team will head towards Chattogram on 19 February where they will play three-match ODI series against Bangladesh.

After reaching Chattogram, the Afghan team will come under BCB management.

The three ODIs are scheduled on 23, 25 and 28 February at the Zahur Ahmed Chowdhury Stadium in Chattogram. The ODI series is the part of ICC ODI Super League.

The teams will then travel back to Dhaka where they will play two T20 Internationals, slated to be held on 3 and 5 March at Sher-e-Bangla National Cricket Stadium.