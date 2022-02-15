Eight Afghan cricketers test positive for Covid-19

"We came to know that some of the Afghan cricketers and their support staff tested positive for Covid-19. Since they are not under us at this moment, we couldn't know exactly how many people have been tested Covid-19 positive," BCB physician Manzur Hossain told the reporters Tuesday.
However, the rest of the members of the squad took part in the first day of their week-long camp in Sylhet today while the ones who have tested positive have been isolated.
Following the camp, the Afghan team will head towards Chattogram on 19 February where they will play three-match ODI series against Bangladesh.
After reaching Chattogram, the Afghan team will come under BCB management.
The three ODIs are scheduled on 23, 25 and 28 February at the Zahur Ahmed Chowdhury Stadium in Chattogram. The ODI series is the part of ICC ODI Super League.
The teams will then travel back to Dhaka where they will play two T20 Internationals, slated to be held on 3 and 5 March at Sher-e-Bangla National Cricket Stadium.