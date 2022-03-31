Elgar, Bavuma give South Africa early Test edge over Bangladesh

Dean Elgar and Temba Bavuma hit half-centuries to give South Africa a slight edge on the first day of the first Test against Bangladesh at Kingsmead on Thursday.

South Africa were 233 for four when bad light stopped play after being sent in to bat.

South African captain Elgar made 67 in an opening partnership of 113 with fellow left-hander Sarel Erwee (41) but Bangladesh fought back before Bavuma and Kyle Verreynne steadied the innings with an unbeaten fifth wicket partnership of 53.

Bavuma, playing in his 50th Test, made 53 not out and Verreynne was unbeaten on 27. It was Bavuma's 18th half-century. He has hit a single century.