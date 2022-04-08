Elgar fifty takes South Africa to 107-1 at Lunch

Bangladesh bowlers had to settle with only one breakthrough in the opening session of the second Test as South Africa went into lunch on 107-1 at the St. George’s Park in Port Elizabeth on Friday.

Skipper Dean Elgar and Keegan Peterson remained unbeaten on 59 and 24 respectively as the hosts went into the Lunch interval as the happier side after opting to bat first.

Khaled Ahmed took the only wicket in the session, when he found the outside edge of Sarel Erwee’s willow and Liton Das took a sharp catch behind the stumps to send him back for 24.