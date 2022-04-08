Cricket

Port Elizabeth Test

Elgar fifty takes South Africa to 107-1 at Lunch

Ashfaq-Ul-Alam Niloy
Dhaka
Dean Elgar raises his bat after completing his half-century.
Dean Elgar raises his bat after completing his half-century.AFP

Bangladesh bowlers had to settle with only one breakthrough in the opening session of the second Test as South Africa went into lunch on 107-1 at the St. George’s Park in Port Elizabeth on Friday.

Skipper Dean Elgar and Keegan Peterson remained unbeaten on 59 and 24 respectively as the hosts went into the Lunch interval as the happier side after opting to bat first.

Khaled Ahmed took the only wicket in the session, when he found the outside edge of Sarel Erwee’s willow and Liton Das took a sharp catch behind the stumps to send him back for 24.

The opening partnership lasted till the 12th over and accumulated 52 runs. But it could’ve ended in the third over when Khaled got a ball to come sharply back into Erwee and hit his pads.

Khaled and the fielders appealed for leg-before wicket but the umpire gave it not out. Khaled pleaded to his skipper Mominul Haque to review the decision but the 15-second period to review the decision had ended before Mominul could make up his mind.

Replays showed that had Bangladesh reviewed the decision, it would’ve been overturned. Erwee was batting on four at the time.

Earlier, Bangladesh made two changes to their playing XI, replacing Shadman Islam with experienced opener Tamim Iqbal and the injured Taskin Ahmed has been replaced by left-arm spinner Taijul Islam.

South Africa, on the other hand, fielded an unchanged XI.

The hosts are leading the series 1-0.

