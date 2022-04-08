Elgar fifty takes South Africa to 107-1 at Lunch

The opening partnership lasted till the 12th over and accumulated 52 runs. But it could’ve ended in the third over when Khaled got a ball to come sharply back into Erwee and hit his pads.
Khaled and the fielders appealed for leg-before wicket but the umpire gave it not out. Khaled pleaded to his skipper Mominul Haque to review the decision but the 15-second period to review the decision had ended before Mominul could make up his mind.
Replays showed that had Bangladesh reviewed the decision, it would’ve been overturned. Erwee was batting on four at the time.
Earlier, Bangladesh made two changes to their playing XI, replacing Shadman Islam with experienced opener Tamim Iqbal and the injured Taskin Ahmed has been replaced by left-arm spinner Taijul Islam.
South Africa, on the other hand, fielded an unchanged XI.
The hosts are leading the series 1-0.