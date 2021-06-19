Elgar leads from front as South Africa recover against Windies

Dean Elgar’s five-hour occupation of the crease in compiling an invaluable 77 lifted South Africa from the depths 37 for three to the comparative comfort of 218 for five on the opening day of the second Test against the West Indies on Friday.

Elgar’s disciplined knock of 77, which spanned 237 deliveries and included eight fours, was exactly what was required of the Proteas captain.

He had seen three wickets go down in a rain-interrupted morning session under grey skies and on a seaming pitch where the early moisture contributed to the ball beating the bat on numerous occasions.