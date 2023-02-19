Jadeja stars as India hammer Australia to take 2-0 lead

India spinner Ravindra Jadeja returned career-best figures of 7-42 to lead Australia's hammering by six wickets inside three days Sunday to bring the hosts to a 2-0 Test series lead.

Jadeja, a left-arm orthodox, teamed up with fellow spinner Ravichandran Ashwin to dismiss Australia for 113 in a morning session when the tourists' batting imploded, thanks to an overused sweep shot on a tricky New Delhi pitch.

The hosts romped to their victory target of 115 in the second session to guarantee them retention of the Border-Gavaskar trophy in the four-match series.