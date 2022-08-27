Cricket

2022 Asia Cup

Sri Lanka bundled out for 105 by Afghanistan

Prothom Alo English Desk
Dhaka
Afghanistan's Rashid Khan delivers a ball during the Asia Cup Twenty20 International cricket Group B match between Sri Lanka and Afghanistan at the Dubai International Cricket Stadium in Dubai on 27 August, 2022
Afghanistan's Rashid Khan delivers a ball during the Asia Cup Twenty20 International cricket Group B match between Sri Lanka and Afghanistan at the Dubai International Cricket Stadium in Dubai on 27 August, 2022AFP

Five times champion Sri Lanka were bundled out cheaply for 105 runs in 19.4 overs against Afghanistan in the opening match of the Asia Cup at the Dubai International Cricket Stadium in UAE on Saturday, reports news agency UNB.

Sent into bat first, Sri Lanka faced an initial batting collapse losing three wickets –Kusal Mendis (two), Charith Asalanka (0) and Pathum Nissanka (three) – for just five runs in two overs.

default-image

Later, number four Danushka Gunathilaka pairing with Bhanuka Rajapaksa tried their best to repair the early damage, contributing 44 runs for the 4th wicket stand.

Number five batter Bhanuka Rajapaksa scored the team highest 38 runs of just 29 balls hitting five fours and one six while two down Danushka Gunathilaka made a run a ball 17 featuring three boundaries.

After the dismissal of four wickets for 49 runs in 7.2 overs, no Sri Lankan middle-order and lower-order batters were able to reach double figures, except number eight batter Chamika Karunaratne, who scored 31 runs off 38 balls with three fours and one six.

Fazalhaq Farooqi grabbed three wickets for just 11 runs in his 3.4 over spell, captain Mohammad Nabi and Mujeeb Ur Rahman grabbed two wickets each while Naveen Ul Haq took one wicket.

Read more from Cricket
Post Comment