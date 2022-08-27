Sri Lanka bundled out for 105 by Afghanistan

Later, number four Danushka Gunathilaka pairing with Bhanuka Rajapaksa tried their best to repair the early damage, contributing 44 runs for the 4th wicket stand.
Number five batter Bhanuka Rajapaksa scored the team highest 38 runs of just 29 balls hitting five fours and one six while two down Danushka Gunathilaka made a run a ball 17 featuring three boundaries.
After the dismissal of four wickets for 49 runs in 7.2 overs, no Sri Lankan middle-order and lower-order batters were able to reach double figures, except number eight batter Chamika Karunaratne, who scored 31 runs off 38 balls with three fours and one six.
Fazalhaq Farooqi grabbed three wickets for just 11 runs in his 3.4 over spell, captain Mohammad Nabi and Mujeeb Ur Rahman grabbed two wickets each while Naveen Ul Haq took one wicket.