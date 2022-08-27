Sri Lanka bundled out for 105 by Afghanistan

Five times champion Sri Lanka were bundled out cheaply for 105 runs in 19.4 overs against Afghanistan in the opening match of the Asia Cup at the Dubai International Cricket Stadium in UAE on Saturday, reports news agency UNB.

Sent into bat first, Sri Lanka faced an initial batting collapse losing three wickets –Kusal Mendis (two), Charith Asalanka (0) and Pathum Nissanka (three) – for just five runs in two overs.