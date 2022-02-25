Emotional Erwee celebrates maiden ton after mental health battle

Two years after nearly quitting cricket while battling mental health issues, late-blooming opener Sarel Erwee savoured a brilliant maiden century on Friday to drag South Africa back into the test series against New Zealand.

The 32-year-old lefthander's sparkling 108 on day one of the second test at Hagley Oval helped the Proteas to a position of strength at 238 for three at stumps after captain Dean Elgar won the toss and sent his team in to bat.

It was a stunning turnaround for both team and player, with Erwee managing only 10 runs on debut last week as South Africa crashed to their second-worst defeat in tests in the first meeting at Christchurch.