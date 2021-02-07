England all out for 578 in first India Test

England were bowled out for 578 by India on the third morning of the opening Test in Chennai on Sunday with Jasprit Bumrah and Ravichandran Ashwin claiming three wickets each.

Bumrah trapped overnight batsman Dom Bess lbw for 34 with the score on 567 after England had resumed on 555-8.

Ashwin bowled number 11 James Anderson for one to wrap up the England innings after the opposition bowlers had toiled for 190.1 overs during more than two days in the field.

England captain Joe Root on Saturday became the first player to score a double century in his 100th Test before being dismissed for 218.

Root, 30, recorded his fifth Test double ton and built key partnerships including a 124-run fourth-wicket stand with the returning Ben Stokes, who hit a quickfire 82.

