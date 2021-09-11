England and India consider next moves after cancelled Test

What happens now? That was the question cricket fans around the world were asking after the dramatic last-minute cancellation of the deciding fifth Test between England and India in Manchester.

Following all-night talks, it was not until shortly before 9:00am local time (0800 GMT) Friday, just over two hours before the scheduled start and minutes before the gates at Old Trafford were due to open to a sell-out crowd of 22,000, that the match was called off due to Covid-19 fears within the India camp -- a decision that leave English cricket facing a financial 'black hole' estimated at £40 million ($55 million).