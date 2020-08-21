England bat in third Test against Pakistan

(REUTERS COLLECTION)

Aug 21 (Reuters) - England captain Joe Root won the toss and elected to bat in windy conditions in the third and final Test against Pakistan at the Rose Bowl on Friday.

The home side have brought fast bowler Jofra Archer back into the side for left-arm seamer Sam Curran as their only change, retaining off-spinner Dom Bess in the line-up after there was speculation he could miss out.

"It does look drier than the previous wicket here, so we will try and make most of it first up," Root said at the toss.

"It's strange conditions, it looks like it will be quite temperamental all day. The winds are strong, so that will make it tough for bowlers."