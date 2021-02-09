England thrash India by 227 runs in first Test

Joe Root led England to an emphatic 227-run win over India in the opening Test on Tuesday, boosting their hopes of securing a rare series win against the hosts on their own patch.

Spinner Jack Leach claimed four wickets and paceman James Anderson three as India were dismissed for 192 on the final day while chasing a record 420 to win.

Victory was all the more impressive for England as it came just a month after India's upset series triumph in Australia, where they handed the hosts their first defeat at Brisbane's Gabba ground since 1988.

England captain Root outfoxed India, on a high after that win, with his bat and tactics.

He became the first batsman to score a double century in his 100th Test as his 218 guided England to 578 in the first innings.

He was also the top scorer with 40 in the second innings of 178.