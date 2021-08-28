England beat India by innings to level Test series

Ollie Robinson completed a five-wicket haul as England thrashed India by an innings and 76 runs to win the third Test at Headingley on Saturday with more than a day to spare.

The hosts levelled the five-match series at 1-1 after India's 151-run win in the second Test at Lord's.

The tourists, 215-2 overnight, collapsed against the new ball as they lost eight wickets for 63 runs in 19.3 overs on Saturday, with Robinson taking 5-65 for a match haul of 7-81.

India's 278 all out, however, was 200 runs more than their woeful first innings of 78 -- made after captain Virat Kohli won the toss -- which saw England great James Anderson rip through the top order with 3-6.