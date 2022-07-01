England bowl against India in delayed 5th Test

England captain Ben Stokes won the toss and elected to field in the Covid-delayed fifth Test against India at Edgbaston on Friday.

The hosts made two changes to the team that completed a 3-0 rout of Test world champions New Zealand at Headingley on Monday, with all-time leading wicket-taker James Anderson returning from an ankle problem to replace debutant stand-in Jamie Overton.

Sam Billings, a Covid substitute for Ben Foakes in Leeds, was behind the stumps again with England’s first choice wicketkeeper still not fully fit.

Friday’s match should have been played in Manchester last September only to be postponed just hours before the scheduled start because of coronavirus concerns within the India camp.