England bowl out India for 365

England finally ended India’s first innings on 365 with Washington Sundar stranded on 96 on day three of the fourth Test on Saturday.

India built a lead of 160 in response to England’s 205 after Sundar and Axar Patel, who made 43, put on 106 for the eighth wicket in Ahmedabad.

India, leading 2-1 in the series, resumed on 294-7 and all-rounder Sundar passed his previous Test best of 85 as they again put huge pressure on their opponents.

Patel was run out at the non-strikers end and Ben Stokes returned to take the final two wickets and end with four from the innings. Sundar was left unbeaten four runs from a century.