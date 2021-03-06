Cricket

Fourth Test

England bowl out India for 365

Reuters
Ahmedabad, India
England’s Ben Stokes celebrates with his teammates after taking the wicket of India’s Ishant Sharma in the Fourth Test at Narendra Modi Stadium, Ahmedabad, India on 6 March 2021Reuters

England finally ended India’s first innings on 365 with Washington Sundar stranded on 96 on day three of the fourth Test on Saturday.

India built a lead of 160 in response to England’s 205 after Sundar and Axar Patel, who made 43, put on 106 for the eighth wicket in Ahmedabad.

India, leading 2-1 in the series, resumed on 294-7 and all-rounder Sundar passed his previous Test best of 85 as they again put huge pressure on their opponents.

Patel was run out at the non-strikers end and Ben Stokes returned to take the final two wickets and end with four from the innings. Sundar was left unbeaten four runs from a century.

Fast bowler James Anderson claimed three and bowled 14 maidens in his 25 overs.

Wicketkeeper-batsman Rishabh Pant hit 101 on Friday to lift India from a precarious 146-6 in a 113-run stand with Sundar.

India need to avoid defeat to book a meeting with New Zealand in the World Test Championship final at Lord’s in June.

