England captain Root keeps India at bay in first Test

England captain Joe Root's second fifty of the match checked India's advance in the first Test at Trent Bridge on Saturday.

England were 119-2 in their second innings at lunch on the fourth day, still just 24 runs ahead.

Dom Sibley was 27 not out and Root 56 not out, with their third-wicket partnership so far worth 73 after Mohammed Siraj and Jasprit Bumrah had reduced England to 46-2.