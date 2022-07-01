England captain Stokes backs struggling Crawley as India await

England captain Ben Stokes has said Zak Crawley will be given a “lot of time to perform” as the struggling opener looks to put a run of low scores behind him in this week’s Test against India.

England made a superb start to life under their new leadership duo of Stokes and red-ball coach Brendon McCullum during the recent 3-0 whitewash of Test world champions New Zealand.

But Crawley had a tough time against the Black Caps, with four single figure scores sandwiched between efforts of 43 and 25 at either end of the series.

Things are unlikely to get any easier against a formidable India pace attack led by stand-in captain Jasprit Bumrah when the Covid-delayed fifth Test starts at Edgbaston on Friday.