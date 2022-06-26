England chase 296 to win 3rd Test against New Zealand

England were set a target of 296 to complete a clean-sweep over New Zealand after dismissing the Black Caps for 326 in the third Test on Sunday.

Tom Blundell top-scored with 88 not out and Daryl Mitchell made 56 as the pair shared their fourth century partnership of a three-match series.

But after Matthew Potts made the breakthrough to have Mitchell lbw on review for 56, the World Test champions collapsed on the fourth afternoon at Headingley.