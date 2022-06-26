England chase 296 to win 3rd Test against New Zealand

Jack Leach polished off the tail on his way to figures of 5-66, which combined with his first-innings 5-100 gave the left-arm spinner overall figures of 10-166 -- the first time he had taken 10 wickets in a match during his 25-Test career.
England will fancy their chances of completing a clean sweep of the World Test champions after chasing down a target of 299 inside a day to win the second Test at Trent Bridge last week for a five-wicket victory that gave them an unassailable 2-0 lead in the series.
Another success in Leeds would mean England had won all three of their Tests since the appointment of a new leadership duo in captain Ben Stokes and red-ball head coach Brendon McCullum, a former New Zealand skipper.