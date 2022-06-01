England launch Stokes era against McCullum’s native New Zealand

England will hope to make a fresh start under their new leadership duo of captain Ben Stokes and Brendon McCullum against the coach’s native New Zealand at Lord’s on Thursday.

Stokes, himself born in New Zealand but brought up in Cumbria, northwest England, has succeeded Joe Root as England’s Test skipper after his close friend stood down following a run of poor results.

Chris Silverwood’s sacking after a 4-0 Ashes series loss in Australia paved the way for McCullum’s appointment as England’s new Test coach, with the former New Zealand captain’s first match in charge pitting him against a side he knows so well.