England opt to bowl against India in 2nd Test

Joe Root-led England won the toss and opted to bowl against India in the second Test of the five-match series here at the Lord's Cricket Ground on Thursday.

Having won the toss, England captain Joe Root said: "Going to bowl. Obviously a tinge of green but it's more the overhead conditions. Got three changes: Hameed for Crawley, Wood for Broad, Ali for Lawrence. Do think it will spin at some point, it generally does here. Ali an experienced campaigner, offers us runs and wickets. Anderson went through all of the hurdles you have to jump when you think there could be something wrong. No issues there." India skipper Virat Kohli said: "Same, we would've bowled first as well. But not too bad batting first as well, good opportunity to put a score. Ishant replaces Shardul, that's the only change."