England opt to bowl against India in 2nd Test

India made one change to the line-up as the side brought in Ishant Sharma in place of the injured Shardul Thakur. On the other hand, England made three changes, and the hosts brought in Haseeb Hameed, Moeen Ali and Mark Wood in place of Zak Crawley, Dan Lawrence, and Stuart Broad.
On Wednesday, England pacer Stuart Broad was ruled out of the Test series against India after sustaining a tear to his right calf.
The first Test between India and England ended in a draw after rain played spoilsport on the final day of the Test. The visitors looked set for victory, needing 157 runs to win on the final day, with nine wickets in hand, but the weather gods had something else in mind.
India playing XI: Rohit Sharma, KL Rahul, Cheteshwar Pujara, Virat Kohli (c), Ajinkya Rahane, Rishabh Pant, Ishant Sharma, Ravindra Jadeja, Mohammed Siraj, Mohammed Shami, Jasprit Bumrah.
England playing XI: Dominic Sibley, Rory Burns, Haseeb Hameed, Joe Root (c), Jonny Bairstow, Jos Buttler, Moeen Ali, Sam Curran, James Anderson, Ollie Robinson, Mark Wood.