England opt to bowl against South Africa in key T20 World Cup clash

"It's a different challenge to play here, we saw an unbelievable innings from Jos Buttler the other day," Morgan said of the Sharjah pitch where Buttler hit an unbeaten 101 in their previous victory.

South Africa need a dominant win to edge out Australia, who won the first match of the day against West Indies, for a place in the semi-finals from this group.

"We need to start well with the bat and then try and defend it," said skipper Temba Bavuma.

"We need to do well in the batting powerplay, lay a foundation and then plan ahead."