England pass coronavirus tests in Sri Lanka after Moeen blow

AFP
Colombo
England’s Mark Wood (C) walks upon his arrival at the Rajapaksa international airport in Mattala 3 on January 2021, as England's cricket team returned to Sri Lanka to play two Tests abandoned in March due to the Covid-19 coronavirus pandemic
England’s Mark Wood (C) walks upon his arrival at the Rajapaksa international airport in Mattala 3 on January 2021, as England's cricket team returned to Sri Lanka to play two Tests abandoned in March due to the Covid-19 coronavirus pandemicAFP

The England cricket team all passed coronavirus tests after all-rounder Moeen Ali was found to have COVID-19 and have been cleared to start restricted training in Sri Lanka on Wednesday, a spokesman said.

Moeen was found to have the coronavirus shortly after the squad arrived in Sri Lanka on Sunday and has been put in isolation in a hotel away from the other players.

The result was an early blow to preparations for the two Tests in Sri Lanka that start in Galle on 14 January. But the plans in the secure bubble in Hambantota in the south of the island are now largely back on track.

“Good news from the camp all PCR tests from yesterday are negative except for Moeen Ali, and we can start controlled training this afternoon,” said an England spokesman.

Chris Woakes, who had been a close contact of Moeen, tested negative but will continue to isolate in his room. The tourists must undergo a third test on Thursday.

Advertisement

Sri Lanka have just finished a tour in South Africa where they lost two Tests and are due to return home on Friday. They will also have to go into a biosecure bubble.

Joe Root and his players arrived on a charter flight as nearly all international flights to Sri Lanka are banned and flights from Britain have been halted following the discovery of a new, more infectious coronavirus strain.

The 18-man England squad, with seven reserves, are resuming a Sri Lanka tour halted by the pandemic in March. England’s tour of South Africa was also cut short last month over coronavirus fears.

More News

Jamieson’s 11 humbles Pakistan as New Zealand ranked top Test team

(L-R) Tom Blundell, captain Kane Williamson, Trent Boult, Tom Latham, Kyle Jamieson and Tom Latham celebrate their series win during day four of the second international cricket Test match between New Zealand and Pakistan at Hagley Oval in Christchurch on 6 January 2021

Cricketer Ganguly to be discharged from hospital today

Sourav Ganguly

Williamson’s double century helps push New Zealand lead past 300

New Zealand's captain Kane Williamson plays a shot on day three of the second cricket Test match between New Zealand and Pakistan at Hagley Oval in Christchurch on 5 January.

India cricketers restricted from leaving Sydney hotel premises

The India cricketers who travelled to Sydney have been asked to not leave the hotel premises except for training