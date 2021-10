Roy and Dawid Malan, who made an unbeaten 28, put on a key partnership of 73 for the second wicket to allow England to romp to their victory target of 125 in 14.1 overs in Abu Dhabi.

Left-arm quick Tymal Mills took three wickets to combine with spinners Moeen Ali and Liam Livingstone and restrict Bangladesh, who suffered their second loss in the Super 12s, to 124-9.