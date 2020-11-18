England to host India in five tests in 2021

The England and Wales Cricket Board (ECB) announced a provisional home schedule for 2021 on Wednesday with a five-match test series against India set to headline the English summer.

Sri Lanka and Pakistan are also penned in for limited overs matches between June and July before the first test against India on 4-8 August at Trent Bridge. The final test is scheduled to be held in Manchester from 10 to 14 September.

England were the first side to invite teams after the COVID-19 hiatus this year, with matches held in bio-secure bubbles without fans but the ECB hopes to have spectators return to stadiums with general sale tickets available in January.