England to play ODI, T20 series in South Africa

England will travel to South Africa for a four-match limited overs tour starting in late November, with all matches to be played without spectators in Cape Town and nearby Paarl, Cricket South Africa (CSA) confirmed on Wednesday.

CSA has received government approval for the tour, which will consist of three One-Day Internationals and three Twenty20 Internationals between 27 November and 9 December, with the players to first face a 10-day quarantine period.

CSA acting chief executive Kugandrie Govender said the governing body had drawn on the experience of England, who recently hosted Ireland, the West Indies, Pakistan and Australia in bio-bubble environments, to develop their own plans.