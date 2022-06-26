England wicketkeeper Foakes tests Covid positive

England wicketkeeper Ben Foakes has tested positive for Covid-19, with Kent’s Sam Billings taking his place for the remainder of the ongoing third Test against New Zealand, it was announced Sunday.

Foakes did not take the field on Saturday’s third afternoon at Headingley after complaining of a stiff back, but later returned a positive test after a check at the team hotel.

Jonny Bairstow, who has spent a large part of his Test career keeping wicket, deputised behind the stumps during New Zealand’s second innings but Billings, who made his Test debut in the final match of an Ashes series loss in Australia, has been drafted in to take over for the rest of the match and is set to take up the gloves from Sunday’s first ball.