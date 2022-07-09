England win toss, opt to field first against India

England captain Jos Buttler won the toss and decided to field first against India in the second T20I of the three-match series being played here on Saturday at Edgbaston Stadium in Birmingham on Saturday.

India are heading into the second T20I after registering a thumping 50-run win in the first T20I after they went all out on a new-look English team with an attacking batting and tight bowling.

England, on the other hand, are looking forward to playing the 'Eoin Morgan' brand of cricket under the new skipper Jos Buttler and also exercise caution while playing against a world-class opponent.

Virat Kohli, Jasprit Bumrah and Ravindra Jadeja are back in the squad for India after missing out on the first T20I.