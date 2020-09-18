England’s bio-secure bubbles a blueprint for others: Morgan

“I think we’ve pioneered and mapped out exactly how to get cricket back on. Given we’ve had no positive cases within the bubble I think it’s a very good example and one every team around the world will look at.

“Whether they can model it exactly like that might be a bit more challenging but I think the ECB has done an outstanding job.”

Morgan told the BBC that the health and wellbeing of everyone involved had been at the forefront of their thinking before a ball was bowled.

“If there was another summer of a bio-secure bubble we would probably have to look at guys spending more time outside of it or families being allowed to come in,” he added.