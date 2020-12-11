England's entire tour of India to be held at 3 venues

India and England will play four tests, five Twenty20 matches and three one-dayers in February-March in India with the high-profile series restricted to just three venues due to the COVID-19 pandemic, both cricket boards said on Thursday.

The series will kick off on Feb. 5 with Chennai hosting the opening two tests before the sides head to the Western Indian city of Ahmedabad to play the first international match at the world's largest cricket stadium.

The Motera stadium, with a capacity of 110,000, has displaced the Melbourne Cricket Ground as the world's largest cricket stadium, and was inaugurated by U.S. President Donald Trump during his visit to India in February.