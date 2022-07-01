England's Potts gets Kohli before Pant leads India rally

Virat Kohli became the latest high-profile wicket in paceman Matthew Potts's fledgling England career as the India star's long wait for another Test hundred continued on Friday.

Kohli was out for 11 and India had declined to 98-5 in the delayed fifth Test at Edgbaston before Rishabh Pant counter-attacked in typical style.

Pant's quickfire 53 not out, and an unbroken stand of 76 with fellow left-hander Ravindra Jadeja (32 not out), took India to 174-5 at tea on the opening day after they had lost the toss.

Potts only made his international debut during a recent 3-0 whitewash of Test world champions New Zealand that gave Durham team-mate Ben Stokes a resounding victory in his first series as England captain.