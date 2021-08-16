England's Wood, Moeen rock India in second Test

England's Mark Wood and Moeen Ali struck late on against India at Lord's on Sunday to leave the second Test intriguingly poised heading into the last day.

India were 181-6 in their second innings, a lead of 154 runs, when bad light forced an early close.

The start of a fourth day of fluctuating fortunes had seen Wood remove in-form openers KL Rahul and Rohit Sharma.

And the visitors were in even greater trouble at 55-3 when Sam Curran captured the prize wicket of India captain Virat Kohli.

Cheteshwar Pujara (45) and Ajinkya Rahane (61), both of whom had previously struggled for runs this series, checked England's progress albeit it took them a sedate 59 overs to add exactly 100 for the fourth wicket.

But from 155-3, India lost three wickets for 20 runs.