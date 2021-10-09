English cricket chiefs give 'conditional approval' for Ashes tour

England's Ashes tour of Australia is set to go ahead after the England and Wales Cricket Board gave "conditional approval" to the trip on Friday.

There were fears the Ashes would be cancelled after months of concern over tough Covid-19 quarantine guidelines which England's players and their families will have to follow in Australia.

England Test captain Joe Root last week sparked fresh doubts about the tour when he refused to confirm he would tour Australia.

But the five-match series is set to start as scheduled in December following talks between Cricket Australia, the ECB and England's players this week.