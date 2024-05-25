Bangladesh elect to bowl, Liton returns

Bangladesh won the toss and elected to filed in the 3rd and final twenty 20 match against the United States at Grand Prairie View Stadium in Houston, Texas, on Saturday.

Although the match becomes a dead-rubber with the USA already won the 3-match series, Bangladesh players will look for a consolation win before their T20 World Cup campaign starts on 8 June.

Bangladesh put a dismal show with bat and bowl and were defeated by the associate nation by margins of 5 wickets and 6 runs respectively in the first two matches.