Bangladesh elect to bowl, Liton returns
Bangladesh won the toss and elected to filed in the 3rd and final twenty 20 match against the United States at Grand Prairie View Stadium in Houston, Texas, on Saturday.
Although the match becomes a dead-rubber with the USA already won the 3-match series, Bangladesh players will look for a consolation win before their T20 World Cup campaign starts on 8 June.
Bangladesh put a dismal show with bat and bowl and were defeated by the associate nation by margins of 5 wickets and 6 runs respectively in the first two matches.
Bangladesh have brought in Liton Das after a match, replacing Jaker Ali and Hasan Mahmud in place of Shoriful Islam.
The USA made four changes in the squad bringin in Shayan Jahangir, Nosthush Kenjige, Milind Kumar and Nisarg Patel replacing Monank Patel, Steven Taylor, Harmeet Singh and Ali Khan.
Bangladesh: Tanzid Tamim, Soumya Sarkar, Najmul Hossain Shanto (c), Towhid Hridoy, Mahmudullah, Shakib Al Hasan, Liton Das, Rishad Hossain, Tanzim Hasan Sakib, Hasan Mahmud and Mustafizur Rahman.
USA: Andries Gous (wk), Aaron Jones (c), Nitish Kumar, Corey Anderson, Shayan Jahangir, Noshtush Kenjige, Milind Kumar, Nisrag Patel, Jasdeep Singh, Shadley van Schalkwyk and Saurabh Netravalkar