‘Evergreen’ Anderson on the verge of unique World record

England off-spinner Dom Bess has described James Anderson as the greatest English player of all time after the 38-year-old moved within two wickets of becoming the first pace bowler to claim 600 Test victims.

Anderson, England’s highest Test wicket-taker, claimed his fifth victim of the third Test against Pakistan on Sunday.

Only spin bowlers Muttiah Muralitharan (800) of Sri Lanka, Australia’s Shane Warne (708) and India’s Anil Kumble (619) have more wickets in the game’s longest format.