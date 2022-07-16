I’ve learnt batsmanship from Lara

How much has CPL (Caribbean Premier League) contributed to West Indies’ becoming a good T20 side?
CPL has impacted positively. However, the West Indies Cricket Board should arrange a separate T20 tournament where only the local players would play. Foreign players take up 4-5 places in a playing XI in CPL resulting in shrunken space for our young cricketers. So, we have to organise more tournaments to give the youngsters more chance to play.
You must know Shakib Al Hasan will play for your Guyana team in this edition of CPL…
Yes, I know. His inclusion will add strength to the team. He has been performing with consistency for years. The young players of Guyana would surely learn something from his vast experience.
You had a major role in chasing a record total of 418 in the fourth innings against Australia in 2003. Was that the finest moment of your career?
Everyone asks me about that match. It’s a definitely a fantastic experience to be part of history. No team has succeeded to break the record as yet. That match and that century in the fourth innings would always remain special to me.
You joined Brian Lara in the fourth wicket when Windies were reeling in 74/3. Did you even think of winning the match at that point?
Our goal was to play our natural game according the merit of the ball. Australian bowlers were bowling aggressively resulting in some room for us to play shots. It helped us great deal. But we did not bat thinking of chasing the total. We tried to stick to our plan to play natural cricket and we succeeded.
Do you about the present condition of that historic Recreation Ground stadium? Matches are no more played there…
Yes I heard about it. This is so unfortunate, especially, as the West Indies Cricket Board’s headquarters is in Antigua. That ground is steeped in much history of West Indies cricket.
You have played a long time with Lara and Chandarpaul. What did you take from them which helped you as a player?
They were different in nature. Lara was more instinctive while Shiv (Chandarpaul) was very organised. I think my batting was influenced by Lara’s thinking while I loved Shiv’s persistence. To be precise, I’ve learnt ‘batsmanship’ from Lara. Things like which delivery to attack, which to leave and what to expect after getting a boundary. I also learned about styles of some bowlers from him. From Shiv, I learnt to stay at the wicket for a long time and score runs (laughs).
Before that century in Antigua, you had scored only one century, against Bangladesh. But after that 105-run innings against Australia, you hit 13 more centuries. Did that innings boost your morale?
You are right. That innings boosted my confidence a lot. People around me started to come to me for suggestions. This is how things work…you learn, understand the game more as much as you play international cricket.
Your baptism in cricket started from Georgetown’s Stella Maris Primary School ground. You declared you retirement from the same place. What was the reason behind it?
Seniors would play at the school ground when I was a little child. One day I wanted to play with them. The bat was probably a bit big for my height. But they reluctantly took me in. This is how I started playing cricket. Then I got chance in the school team and at one of the finest clubs of the country named Georgetown Cricket Club. I was so lucky because my school helped me a lot in playing cricket. I was allowed to play at a very young age. This is why I called it a day from where it all begun.
You played your last Test match of career at only 31. Do you have any regrets about that?
Not much. Yes it would have been better if I could play more some more days. Probably I had something more to give but that did not happen unfortunately. Dissatisfaction apart, I’m grateful that I could represent Caribbeans.
You would wear a red bandana which spawned many speculations. But it is true that you would wear it since the helmets were larger than your head, it was not for any style…
(Laughs) Yes, the helmet was too big for my head. There was no helmet of my size and helmet would fit perfectly with the bandana. But many would mistake it as my style. I’ve kept some of the bandanas. I will give these to my children when they grow up.
You have now become a complete businessman after leaving cricket. Do you have businesses other than Amazonia Mall and RS 53 Restobar and Lounge?
No, I only have the shopping mall and restaurant. I have another restaurant of Indian and Thai food. Actually I understood the importance of business at a young age. When I entered in West Indies cricket, I could understand the underlying uncertainty here. I felt I have to make my own future without allowing others to decide it. I opened a business in Canada but that did not last. Good business opportunity has been created here after oil was discovered in Guyana. I’m grateful to everyone who has helped me build this business.