I’ve learnt batsmanship from Lara

It’s tough for me to say. I went to watch a T20 game as my eldest son wanted to watch a game. I could not watch the ODI matches as I was busy. But what I think and what can be deduced for the discussions, is that our batters could not play well against spinners. This has been a setback for us for quite some time and there is room for improvement. Another thing is that we are failing to bring in quality players like we did before. Our batters have many technical weaknesses.