So-called minnows warn T20 World Cup shocks just the start

The ICC Twenty20 World Cup in Australia has produced a series of shocks and the so-called minnows warn there are going to be more at future tournaments.

The last in a string of stunning upsets came on Sunday and was arguably the biggest of them all.

Scott Edwards’ Netherlands knocked South Africa out of the World Cup at the Adelaide Oval with a surprise 13-run victory on the final day of the Super 12.

Coupled with wins for Pakistan and India over Bangladesh and Zimbabwe respectively, the Dutch will get direct entry into the expanded 2024 World Cup in the West Indies and United States.