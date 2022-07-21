Shafique headed for top after Galle masterclass: Babar Azar

Pakistan skipper Babar Azam on Wednesday said that Abdullah Shafique can become one of the world's best Test openers after his epic century against Sri Lanka in Galle.

Shafique hit an unbeaten 160 to steer Pakistan home in a record chase of 342 at the picturesque venue as Pakistan won a tense opening Test in the final session on day five.

The 22-year-old batted for just under nine hours and five sessions against a spin attack led by the in-form Prabath Jayasuriya, who took a match tally of nine wickets.

"As a youngster, when you prove yourself and perform in tough conditions and difficult tracks, then it's good," Azam told reporters.