Bangladesh take on Ireland with clean sweep in sight

Bangladesh will be eyeing to complete their second straight clean sweep in a bilateral Twenty20 series when they take on Ireland in the third T20 of the three-match series at the Zahur Ahmed Chowdhury Stadium in Chattogram on Friday, reports BSS.
The match will start at 2:00pm and will be aired live on T Sports.
The Tigers have already wrapped up the series, with a 22-run win in Duckworth-Lewis method in the first T20 and a 77-run victory in the second match.
Both of those matches were affected by rain and in both games, the Bangladesh batters were belligerent and the bowlers were ruthless.
Another victory, which is highly likely going by their current form, would help them sweep two consecutive T20 series.
Earlier, they clean swept World Champions England in a three-match T20 series. Their victory in the second game against Ireland was their fifth in a row, making it their longest victorious streak in this format.
On Friday, they will have the chance to extend that streak.
The Bangladesh team’s refreshing change of approach was the result of a new mindset, where the team is determined to dominate from the word go.
“If we want to be a great side, we have to go out there and express ourselves from ball one,” Shakib said after the second T20, stressing on the importance of playing a fearless cricket to be a giant in this format. “That’s what we discussed and agreed that’s how we’re going to play.”
Bangladesh broke a number of records– posting their highest ever ODI total, registering their biggest wins in terms of runs and wickets in hand– in the three-match ODI series against Ireland, which they won 2-0 with the second ODI getting washed out.
Bangladesh carried that dominance into the T20 series, posting more than 200 runs on the board for consecutive T20s for the first time.
Opener Liton Das hit the quickest ever fifty by a Bangladeshi batter in the shortest format when he reached the feat off 18 deliveries, eclipsing Ashraful’s 20 ball-fifty, during the course of his marauding 41-ball 83.
Skipper Shakib Al Hasan claimed 5-22, his second five-for in T20 internationals, which put him on top of the T20I wicket-taker list.
Rony Talukdar played two impactful innings and also shared a national record of 124-run for the opening stand with Liton in the second game.
Ireland have indeed been no match for Bangladesh in the five matches they have so far played in this tour and are at risk of suffering their second clean sweep defeat in a T20 series against the Tigers.
The first one happened in Ireland back in 2012, when Bangladesh pummeled the hosts 3-0.
Skipper Shakib hinted at some changes in the team but at the same time made it clear, regardless of the changes, the only goal will be to sweep the series.
“If you’re a good team, when you go to Australia or England, they always try to win 3-0 if they’re up 2-0. We’ll try to do the same. No chance of us being complacent. We might try a few new players but they’ll be just as hungry to do well,” Shakib said.
Ireland stand in skipper Paul Stirling admitted that Bangladesh are “a very strong team” but added he “didn’t think it was going to be this one-sided.”
He however expected to put up some resistance in Friday’s match.
“We have to think about team selection. We’ll have an unused pitch on Friday and hopefully we’ll be one step ahead. There’s no dead-rubber as far as we’re concerned and we want to ... show we’re serious.”
Bangladesh: Shakib Al Hasan (c), Liton Das, Rony Talukdar, Najmul Hossain Shanto, Towhid Hridoy, Shamim Hossain, Mehidy Hasan Miraz, Nasum Ahmed, Mustafizur Rahman, Hasan Mahmud, Taskin Ahmed, Shoriful Islam, Rishad Hossain, Jaker Ali
Ireland: Paul Stirling (c), Mark Adair, Ross Adair, Curtis Campher, Gareth Delany, George Dockrell, Graham Hume, Matthew Humphreys, Barry McCarthy, Fionn Hand, Conor Olphert, Harry Tector, Lorcan Tucker, Ben White, Craig Young