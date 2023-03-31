Bangladesh take on Ireland with clean sweep in sight

Bangladesh will be eyeing to complete their second straight clean sweep in a bilateral Twenty20 series when they take on Ireland in the third T20 of the three-match series at the Zahur Ahmed Chowdhury Stadium in Chattogram on Friday, reports BSS.

The match will start at 2:00pm and will be aired live on T Sports.

The Tigers have already wrapped up the series, with a 22-run win in Duckworth-Lewis method in the first T20 and a 77-run victory in the second match.