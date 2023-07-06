Broad gives England Ashes edge in opening session

Key wickets for Stuart Broad at the start and end of the opening session of the third Ashes test at Headingley on Thursday gave England hope of keeping alive the series, with the tourists languishing on 91-4 at lunch.

With tensions still high from the controversial second test at Lord's that Australia won to take a 2-0 series lead, Broad got England fans off their seats when he dismissed opener David Warner for the 16th time in his test career in the first over.