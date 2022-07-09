'Favourite' ODI format rekindles Bangladesh's hope to back in winning way

The One Day International (ODI) format, the most glorious format for Bangladesh finally gave the crickters a ray of hope to hit back into the winning way, as they take on the West Indies in the opening match on Sunday at Providence Stadium in Guyana, BSS reports.

The match which starts at 7.30pm as per Bangladesh Time will be aired live on T Sports Channel. Apart from snapping their losing streak, the Tigers will definitely eye to win the match to give the country people a gift as Bangladesh's Eid-ul-Azha coincides with the match.

Bangladesh indeed could hope for the best because the format is ODI where they can even beat any team in any part of the world.

The hope to win a series in any part of the world was further bolstered after they beat South Africa at their own den in their last ODI series in March. Since their 3-0 whitewash in New Zealand in March last year, the Tigers in fact didn't lose any series. In this period, they beat teams like Sri Lanka, Afghanistan, Zimbabwe and South Africa.