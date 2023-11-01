South Africa make 357-4 against New Zealand

Quinton de Kock hit his fourth century of the World Cup while Rassie van der Dussen cracked his second as South Africa piled up 357-4 against fellow title hopefuls New Zealand on Wednesday.

Left-handed opener De Kock reached his 21st one-day international ton off 103 balls with eight fours and three sixes.

He brought up his century with a huge six off Jimmy Neesham.

De Kock also made 100 against Sri Lanka, 109 in the game with Australia and 174 in the victory over Bangladesh.