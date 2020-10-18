Ferguson stars as Kolkata beat Hyderabad in Super Over

Fast bowler Lockie Ferguson on Sunday was the star as Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) beat SunRisers Hyderabad (SRH) in a Super Over at the Sheikh Zayed Stadium. This was the third time this season that a match had to be decided with a Super Over but Ferguson ended up making it a farce as he took both of SRH’s wickets for just two runs in three balls.

KKR captain Eoin Morgan and Dinesh Karthik, who combined to score 58 runs in the last five overs to take their team to 163/5 earlier in the day, knocked off the required three runs in four balls.

Ferguson earlier brought KKR back into the game after the powerplay with figures of 3/15 in four overs. He broke the opening partnership of 68 runs between his New Zealand team mate Kane Williamson and Jonny Bairstow by dismissing the former while he was on 29. He then bowled out Priyam Garg and Manish Pandey, the latter with an inch perfect yorker aimed at ther base of the off stump.